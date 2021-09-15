KC Chiefs’ Reid says everyone, Mathieu and Clark included, was to practice Wednesday

Defensive end Frank Clark interacts with a fan as he walks on the field at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs were relatively healthy for Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“No injuries today,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday morning. “Everybody will practice.”

Reid’s declaration was good news for defensive end Frank Clark, who was limited in three practices last week before being declared inactive for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs head coach said Monday that Clark was “right on the edge of being right,” so the coming week will provide a good sign if the defensive end is ready to return to action. Clark originally suffered the injury on Aug. 12 during training camp and didn’t play in the Chiefs’ preseason games.

Against the Browns, the Chiefs relied on a defensive end rotation among Mike Danna, who started in Clark’s place, Alex Okafor and rookie Joshua Kaindoh.

Exactly how much Clark does during Wednesday’s practice will be determined on the injury report, which the Chiefs will release later in the afternoon.

The Chiefs also were officially welcoming back safety Tyrann Mathieu to the practice field, as expected.

Mathieu landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 1 and wasn’t activated until Sept. 11, a day before the season opener. The Chiefs, however, elected to list Mathieu as inactive against the Browns, starting Juan Thornhill alongside Daniel Sorensen on the back end of coverage.

Thornhill and Sorensen did their part, but the Chiefs missed not having their three-time All-Pro safety on the field.

“He’s a great player,” Reid said of Mathieu. “Not taking anything away from the other guys, I mean, they did a nice job back there, but you’re obviously going to miss somebody like that.

“So, he’s one of your primary signal-callers back there. It will be good to get him back in that role and keep the communication.”