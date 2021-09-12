SOON: talk Chiefs with Star coverage team after win vs. Browns. Start: about 8:45 p.m.

Travis Kelce got a hug from teammate Mecole Hardman after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat Cleveland, 33-29. rsugg@kcstar.com

The Chiefs took the difficult path, trailing the Cleveland Browns for 3 1/2 quarters and by two scores with 10 minutes remaining.

But with Patrick Mahomes, anything is possible. The Chiefs scored the game’s final 13 points to win in dramatic fashion, 33-29.

There’s so much to talk about, so let’s talk. Join The Star’s reporting crew of Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and Blair Kerkhoff in the discussion with your questions and comments.

How did the new offensive line play? How much concern is there with a defense that surrendered 457 total yards? Will Tyrann Mathieu play next week against the Baltimore Ravens?

All that and more on SportsBeat Live. Join us around 8:45 p.m.