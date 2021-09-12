KC Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark inactive for season opener against Browns

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu gestures during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mathieu missed an entire week of practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list but cleared the league-mandated protocols on Saturday.

He was observed on the field a little more than 90 minutes before kickoff, going through an individual pregame warm-up under the watchful eyes of head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder and general manager Brett Veach, before the inactive list was announced.

With Mathieu not playing, the Chiefs have rookie safety Zayne Anderson for depth alongside Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts. Anderson was elevated Saturday from the practice squad to the active 53-player roster.

The Chiefs are also without defensive end Frank Clark. Clark, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since near the end of training camp, entered the weekend as questionable after putting in limited practices the past week.

Rookie defensvie end Joshua Kaindoh is available for a rotational role with backup defensive ends Alex Okafor and Mike Danna.

The Chiefs listed cornerback DeAndre Baker, center Austin Blythe (sports hernia), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand) and wide receiver Daurice Fountain as inactive.

Duvernay-Tardif, who suffered a broken right hand during training camp, returned to practice the past week.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip) is active for the game.