Kansas City Chiefs plan to honor the late Marty Schottenheimer at season opener

There is always a little pomp and circumstance for the Chiefs’ season opener, and that will be the case Sunday for the game against the Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

But there will be a few bittersweet moments, too, as the Chiefs plan to honor former coach Marty Schottenheimer, who died in February.

Before the game, Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat Schottenheimer, and former Chiefs running back Christian Okoye will be the Drum Honorees on the drum deck.

At halftime, there will be a tribute for Marty Schottenheimer, who turned around a floundering Chiefs franchise during his decade as coach. The Chiefs were 101-58-1 from 1989-98 under Schottenheimer and made the postseason seven times. They also advanced to the 1993 AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs Chairman/CEO Clark Hunt will take part in the ceremony with Schottenheimer’s family.

Here are other things to know for fans heading to Arrowhead Stadium for the game.

Parking

Fans are required to purchase parking passes in advance at the Chiefs’ website and will not have an opportunity to pay at a parking tollgate. Gates to the Truman Sports Complex will open at 11 a.m.

Before kickoff

The Kansas City Symphony will play the national anthem with the Missouri National Guard presenting the colors. A B-2 flyover from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base will follow, the Chiefs said.

Concession stands

All concession stands, retail sales and vendors will not accept cash, so fans will need credit/debit cards or other cashless options.

COVID protocols

The Chiefs are following the Kansas City city ordinance requiring fans and team personnel to wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. At Arrowhead Stadium those areas are the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Tickets for Less Penthouse, the Draft Room and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

Fans may lower their mask to eat or drink.

In outdoor spaces, masks are not required for fans who are fully vaccinated.

Times to know

11 a.m.: Gates open at Truman Sports Complex

1 p.m.: Club level gates open

1:30 p.m.: All stadium gates open

2:25 p.m.: Teams start warming up

3:14 p.m.: Browns introduced

3:15 p.m.: Chiefs introduced

3:19 p.m.: National anthem

3:21 p.m.: Flyover

3:23 p.m.: Coin toss

3:25 p.m: Kickoff