Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, betting line, kickoff time

The Chiefs spent the offseason responding to the disappointment of a Super Bowl loss, highlighted by moves that, on paper, amounted to an offensive line overhaul.

They finally have the chance to see it play out on the field.

The Chiefs open their 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s a rematch of an AFC Divisional Round game from a year ago, which the Chiefs won 22-17.

The Chiefs are trying to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl this season. The ascending Browns have championship aspirations, too.

Here are all the details you need to know about Sunday’s game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 12

Kickoff time: 3:25 p.m. (CST)

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV channel: CBS (KCTV, Ch. 5)

Betting line: Chiefs -6

