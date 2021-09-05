Watch how Bobby Bell’s hometown celebrated former Kansas City Chief and Hall of Famer

Saturday, Aug. 28 was a big day for Shelby, North Carolina.

The town of about 20,000 located about an hour west of Charlotte celebrated Bobby Bell Day, lauding the favorite son who starred for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs en route to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tributes included the unveiling of a street sign recognizing Bobby Bell Boulevard, a large mural on the side of a building, the renaming of a pavilion in Bell’s name and of course a ceremony attended by loved ones, former Chiefs teammates and local luminaries.