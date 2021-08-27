Patrick Mahomes, Alex Smith and others pay tribute to Terez A. Paylor in Chiefs video

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach recalled how Terez A. Paylor always asked about Veach’s family in every single conversation they had.

Bills center Mitch Morse, who was drafted by the Chiefs, said Paylor always made a special connection with people.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke of Paylor’s fairness in his coverage, and former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith said Paylor was honest and a man of high integrity and character.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted how Paylor always sought to tell the truth in his stories, while team president Mark Donovan recalled Paylor’s passion for being a football writer, a job he loved.

These were among the messages shared in a tribute video the Chiefs shared Friday about Paylor, who died unexpectedly in February.

Paylor was a former Mizzou and Chiefs beat writer with The Star before taking a job as Yahoo’s senior NFL writer. While the Chiefs played their final preseason game on Friday, the day was more about Paylor, who was honored by the city and the franchise he once covered.

The Chiefs video, which you can see above reflects the many sides of Paylor, whose loss is still felt among his family, friends and colleagues.

Even those who are no longer in Kansas City miss Paylor, as the tribute video includes special messages from Colts general manager, who had been in the Chiefs front office, and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, the former KC assistant.

“Certainly talented, smart, hard-working, driven, but also caring, empathetic, understanding, Veach said. “He was truly a great person and will certainly be missed.”

