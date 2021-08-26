SportsBeat KC: These positions are up for grabs going into final Chiefs preseason game

Wide receiver Jody Fortson (1) makes a catch during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at their training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

One preseason game remains for the Chiefs, Friday at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs’ starters are expected to play most of the first half. After the game, it’s decision time for Andy Reid and Brett Veach. The team’s decisions makers must get the roster to 53 players by next Tuesday.

Where are the roster battles? The starters are established, so the shakeups lurk down on the depth chart. The final corps of wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs will be known soon. And their last audition is Friday.

In this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writer Herbie Teope speculates on the roster and discusses what he expects to see from the Chiefs in their final tuneup game.

