Monday’s latest: Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill expected back at practice, Reid says

Two Chiefs starters on offense are on the mend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that he expected wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who didn’t play in the team’s second preseason game because of a hamstring injury, to return to practice later in the day.

“He’ll be out there unless there’s a setback,” Reid said. “But he feels pretty good.”

Hill’s hamstring tightened before Friday night’s preseason matchup at the Arizona Cardinals, and the Chiefs elected to err on the side of caution by holding him out of the game.

How much Hill would be able to practice Monday and in coming days leading up to Friday night’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City remains to be seen.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire participated in a Monday morning walk-through after suffering an ankle sprain early in Friday’s game.

“He’s got a sore ankle,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how that goes.”

Reid said defensive lineman Chris Jones (illness), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (illness), defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), offensive lineman Yasir Durant (concussion), running back Darrel Williams (concussion protocol) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) wouldn’t practice Monday.

Reid said Jones’ illness was not related to COVID-19.

The coach also said backup center Austin Blythe recently underwent a sports-hernia procedure.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“He’s doing well,” Reid said.

With Blythe sidelined, the Chiefs’ options behind projected starter Creed Humphrey include Nick Allegretti, who drew snaps at center against the Cardinals, and Darryl Williams.