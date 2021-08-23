SportsBeat KC: The more Kansas City Chiefs’ starting defense plays the better it looks

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

The Chiefs returned from Arizona with a victory in their second preseason game, a contest in which KC’s starters played well into the second quarter.

The starting defense was terrific The starting offense put together two long drives against the Cardinals’ starters, but managed to score just three points for their efforts. No cause for concern, though — it’s the preseason, after all.

But there’s plenty to discuss when it comes to personnel. What will the Chiefs do at wide receiver, tight end and other positions? Roster decisions will soon have to be made and the Chiefs have many quality candidates at several positions. On this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell break down the roster.

Story links:

That’s a show: No need for Patrick Mahomes to take more risky snaps

Chris Jones is going to be a big problem for opponents

Chiefs starters saw more action in win over Cardinals: Observations

FIve things that stood out in Chiefs win over the Cardinals

Chiefs grades: When starters played, defense dominated in victory at Arizona

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER