Patrick Mahomes’ foundation is giving grants to 15 KC-area youth football programs

In addition to working toward helping the Chiefs win another Super Bowl, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing his part to help grow the sport of football in and around Kansas City.

Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies and USA Football are working together to give grants worth $2,000 to youth football programs in the Kansas City area.

Each team will receive the operating grant from BSN Sports, which sells sports uniforms and equipment. USA Football said the grants “were awarded based on need, merit and an organization’s commitment to coaching education and best practices.”

“We are pleased to stand with the 15 And The Mahomies Foundation as well as our friends at BSN to serve children who love to play our sport across Chiefs Country,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said in a news release. “Patrick’s personal involvement and financial support of these youth football programs underscore his leadership and integrity on and off of the field.”

These are the 15 programs that will receive the grants:

Cass County Junior Athletic Association in Belton

Columbia Youth Football League in Columbia

Grain Valley Sports League in Grain Valley

Greater Kansas City YMCA in Prairie Village

GT Elite KC in Belton

KC Werewolves Football Club, Inc. in Kansas City

Leavenworth Youth Football Association in Leavenworth

Lee’s Summit Football Association in Lee’s Summit

Missouri Wolverines Youth Organization Inc. in Kansas City

Northland Phantoms in Kansas City

Parkville Vikings Youth Football and Cheer in Parkville

Pierce City Mighty Mite Football in Pierce City, Mo.

South Suburban Junior Football Association in Kansas City

University Academy in Kansas City

Y.E.R.P. Dark Knights Football Organization in Kansas City

USA Football said its goal is “to grow a love and understanding of the game within the players, coaches and parents in the football community.”