Here’s what Andy Reid said about Thornhill working with the Kansas City Chiefs’ threes

Chiefs’ safety Juan Thornhill was all smiles as he met with the media after training camp on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Western Missouri State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill logged 40 defensive snaps in Saturday’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

That total number of plays marked the second-most on defense for the Chiefs in the game at Santa Clara, Calif., behind rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh’s 49.

On the surface, the fact that Thornhill saw action on so many snaps in a preseason game would seem to be a positive indication of the amount of playing time he could see this season. But back at training camp Monday at Missouri Western, Thornhill worked almost exclusively with the third-team defense.

Did this represent a demotion or some sort of setback in Thornhill’s recovery from a recent groin injury?

Nope, said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“He’s just working back in,” Reid said. “They mix him around, so I wouldn’t take anything from it. He’s just working through it.”

If the Chiefs are holding back their third-year safety a bit, that shouldn’t be too surprising. Thornhill also took it easy during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp before reporting early for training camp. He got in some work before the rest of the team arrived in St. Joe, speaking recently about the need to arrive early.

Thornhill admits he wasn’t himself in 2020, a year removed from an ACL tear suffered in the 2019 regular-season finale. He said early in training camp, before the groin injury, that he wanted to enter the regular season at 100% and that his surgically repaired knee was feeling good.

“I think he’s way better than he was, and then every day he’s getting a little bit better,” Reid said. “And he’s getting more trust in his leg, which is the important thing.

“So, he just needs to keep going, keep working through, and if it’s bothering him, then you back him off a little bit and take a step forward from there.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Chiefs have two more preseason games before the start of the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

Defensive end Taco Charlton (hamstring), cornerback BoPete Keyes (finger), tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (concussion protocol) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip flexor) practiced.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp (shoulder) and linebacker Darius Harris (finger) returned to work after getting dinged up in Saturday’s preseason game.

Offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), running back Elijah McGuire (ankle), tight end Evan Baylis (ankle), rookie linebacker Riley Cole (ankle) and rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee) worked off to the side with athletic trainers at the rehabilitation area.

Cole and McGuire suffered their respective injuries during Saturday’s preseason game.

OBSERVATIONS

The Chiefs were out of pads Monday morning and worked in helmets and shorts, two days after being in full pads for a preseason game.

With Laurent Duvernay-Tardif continuing to miss time, second-year offensive lineman Yasir Durant is getting a good look at right guard with the primary backups. Mike Remmers worked at left tackle with the second-team unit.

During full team drills, the Chiefs returned to an early training camp look at linebacker, with Anthony Hitchens, rookie Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr., who recently returned practice after missing time in the concussion protocol.

Backup defensive end Demone Harris snared an interception off a Chad Henne tipped pass at the line of scrimmage during full team drills and rumbled down the left sideline for what might have been a touchdown in live action.

Second-year punter Tommy Townsend showed off his leg during a situational special teams period. Taking snaps from the 3-yard line and with his left foot inches from the back of the end zone, Townsend boomed punts to flip the field. Multiple kicks went beyond the 50-yard line, including one that traveled an estimated 70 yards.

The Chiefs ran a 13-personnel look (one running back, three tight ends) during full team drills on a power run play with Travis Kelce, Blake Bell and Noah Gray.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Tight end Jody Fortson thrilled fans Monday with an athletic grab down the right sideline for a long touchdown on a pass from quarterback Shane Buechele. Fortson got behind safety Armani Watts and Buechele delivered a perfect pass to an in-stride Fortson, who reached out with both hands and snatched the ball.