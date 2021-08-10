Here’s what Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive guru is looking for in first preseason game

The buzz surrounding the Chiefs’ first preseason game grows with each passing day, leading up to Saturday night’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

With coach Andy Reid saying he’ll approach the game like he’s done in the past, it’s reasonable to expect that the starters will see little action before giving way to backups.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the Chiefs’ coaching staff needs to evaluate numerous young players on the roster. They already know what their established starters can do.

Rookie safety Devon Key, rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tight end Jody Fortson and wide receiver Darius Shepherd — these less heralded guys, and others like them, should have plenty of opportunity to showcase their talent.

And defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had a message Tuesday for younger players hoping to make a strong and lasting impression Saturday night.

“The biggest thing I tell them — and I say this every year — is that when they go into this game, don’t abort everything that you’ve learned here,” Spagnuolo said following the Chiefs’ morning training camp practice at Missouri Western. “That’s what happens. They’ll forget all the leverage, set the edge, all the things we’ve taught them and they’ve gotten really good at.

“They go out there and all of sudden it’s a game and sometimes they can go off the radar a little bit. So, to me, I tell them to stick to the fundamentals they’ve been learning and we’ll build on it. Don’t abort what you’ve done here in the past couple of weeks.”

Spagnuolo wants to see how his players tackle, especially since the Chiefs’ defense has mostly wrapped and released the team’s offensive players over the past two weeks.

Bad habits can form, given the restrictions on tackling to the ground, and Spagnuolo wants to identify any potential issues well in advance of the regular season, when games will count in the Chiefs’ win-loss column.

“You go out to these first games and everybody is doing what I call block-tackling, which I don’t like,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s like a swear word.

“That to me, I’m really going to be looking for that, and I’m going to be looking for the operation between whistle and snap, not snap to whistle as much — the coaches will take care of that. I’m looking for operation and how guys function. I think that’s important.”

Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who’s entering his 14th professional season, agrees with Spagnuolo on the importance of functioning properly — regardless of which unit you’re on, be it offense, defense or special teams.

“Any time you get an opportunity to go out in the preseason, it’s just the execution,” Henne said. “Make sure everybody is lined up, go through your reads, get some points on the board and take the team down and score some points.”

Preseason games tend to elicit negative feelings from many fans. But as virtually any coach or player will attest, preseason games also serve an important function in shaping a team.

“This is so good that we have preseason games now,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said. “Last year (with preseason games cancelled amid the pandemic), it was horrible for us on special teams because we couldn’t evaluate. We had to release guys last year that we never really knew if they could play or not. It’s unfortunate. So this year, with the preseason games, that’s the only time that we really get to evaluate guys on teams.”

The Chiefs are off Wednesday, then return to practice Thursday.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (bone bruise) missed another day of practice Tuesday, but the Chiefs welcomed back running back Darrel Williams (knee) and rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindow (hamstring).

Offensive lineman Darryl Williams, who recently spent a few days on the reserve/COVID-19 list, returned to work. His presence on the field indicated he had cleared the league’s safety protocols.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (concussion protocol), offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), tight end Evan Baylis (ankle), tackle Mike Remmers (back), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) and rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee) worked off to the side with trainers in a rehabilitation area.

OBSERVATIONS