Fantasy football outlook for Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball against Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

A strength of the revamped Chiefs offensive line seems to be in run blocking, which could be good news for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

That in turn could be good news for fantasy football owners who draft Edwards-Helaire.

So what’s the outlook for Edwards-Helaire, who is entering his second season with the Chiefs?

In 13 games last season, Edwards-Helaire rushed the ball 181 times for 803 yards and four touchdowns. That included 384 yards before contact.

Edwards-Helaire also caught 36 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown. Pass receiving is one area in which fantasy football owners could see a big jump in points from Edwards-Helaire.

During the offseason, Edwards-Helaire worked a lot on the passing game, and Greg Lewis, a former wide receiver coach is now working with the Chiefs running backs.

Edwards-Helaire is the No. 1 running back on the Chiefs’ depth chart, but one stat to remember: the Chiefs ranked in the bottom 10 of rushing attempts in the three seasons that Mahomes has been the starter.

Bottom line: Edwards-Helaire would be a good second running back to pair with RB1 taken earlier in the draft.

What others are saying: CBS Sports has Edwards-Helaire as the 15th ranked running back and projects him to finish with 166 points.

Bleacher Report sees Edwards as a third-round pick in a 12-team draft. Gary Davenport wrote: “Andy Reid’s offense has produced a fantasy RB1 12 times in 22 years. It hasn’t happened in a couple of years, but there’s a real possibility the dry spell ends in 2021.”

