Chiefs
Fantasy football outlook for Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
A strength of the revamped Chiefs offensive line seems to be in run blocking, which could be good news for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
That in turn could be good news for fantasy football owners who draft Edwards-Helaire.
So what’s the outlook for Edwards-Helaire, who is entering his second season with the Chiefs?
In 13 games last season, Edwards-Helaire rushed the ball 181 times for 803 yards and four touchdowns. That included 384 yards before contact.
Edwards-Helaire also caught 36 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown. Pass receiving is one area in which fantasy football owners could see a big jump in points from Edwards-Helaire.
During the offseason, Edwards-Helaire worked a lot on the passing game, and Greg Lewis, a former wide receiver coach is now working with the Chiefs running backs.
Edwards-Helaire is the No. 1 running back on the Chiefs’ depth chart, but one stat to remember: the Chiefs ranked in the bottom 10 of rushing attempts in the three seasons that Mahomes has been the starter.
Bottom line: Edwards-Helaire would be a good second running back to pair with RB1 taken earlier in the draft.
What others are saying: CBS Sports has Edwards-Helaire as the 15th ranked running back and projects him to finish with 166 points.
Bleacher Report sees Edwards as a third-round pick in a 12-team draft. Gary Davenport wrote: “Andy Reid’s offense has produced a fantasy RB1 12 times in 22 years. It hasn’t happened in a couple of years, but there’s a real possibility the dry spell ends in 2021.”
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments