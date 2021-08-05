After missing a day of on-field work, KC Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill returns to full practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found receiver Tyreek hill over the middle during seven-on-seven drills Wednesday during training camp in St. Joseph. rsugg@kcstar.com

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s absence from the practice field proved short.

Hill, who missed Wednesday’s practice becaue of a tender knee, returned to full work Thursday and didn’t appear limited in any team drill throughout the morning session.

The wide receiver’s knee became an issue Tuesday, which marked the team’s first camp practice in full pads. Hill left the practice and walked up the hill from the field under his own power, a positive sign that the ailment wasn’t serious.

“We just kind of pumped the brakes on it,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained Tuesday. It just showed up today, so we backed off of him.”

Hill wasn’t the only player to return to work Thursday.

Safety Juan Thornhill, who left Tuesday’s practice because of a groin injury, and tight end Nick Keizer (back) were in pads and practicing.

Keizer’s presence indicates he has been medically cleared and is off the non-football injury list.

Linebacker Willie Gay, who landed on concussion protocol during Wednesday’s practice, was not observed on the practice field Thursday.

Defensive end Alex Okafor, who left Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, joined right tackle Mike Remmers (back), cornerback Deandre Baker (rest), offensive lineman Kyle Long (knee), rookie defensive end Malik Herring (knee), wide receiver Chad Williams (groin) and tight end Evan Baylis (ankle) worked off to side with trainers at the rehabilitation area.

Reid said wide receiver Antonio Callaway, who left Thursday’s practice, is dealing with a “tweaked knee” and will undergo further evaluation.

OBSERVATIONS