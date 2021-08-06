The Chiefs have an opening at WR2. Demarcus Robinson is throwing his hat in the ring

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson makes a catch for a first down and fights for yards as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis tackles him in the third quarter of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs 38-21. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a conversation with some of his receivers Wednesday night, a discussion on how to handle scramble drills. What seems like chaos when a play breaks down is actually more orderly than appearance. There’s often a blueprint to it, formed in training camp.

So a day later, a talk became action. Mahomes scrambled to his left in a red-zone drill during training camp Thursday at Missouri Western State, then twisted his torso and threw back to the right side.

Touchdown.

Wideout Demarcus Robinson, heeding the instructions from a night earlier, ran to exactly the right spot.

“We just went over it last night — he’s a real mobile quarterback in or outside the pocket, so we just try to stay alive and be that guy to make that play whenever he does throw the ball,” Robinson said.

The Chiefs need a No. 2 wide receiver this season, and while early indications are they will opt for a combination of players to receive the snaps vacated by Sammy Watkins, this is the draw Robinson provides — familiarity with the quarterback.

He opened practice Thursday with a back shoulder reception, a play in which he was adequately covered by cornerback Mike Hughes but made the catch anyway. It was apparent he and Mahomes recognized the same thing.

That connection traces back to 2017, before Mahomes had started an NFL game, when he extended a play to his right in a preseason game, launched a ball 50 yards downfield and hit Robinson in stride — a play that caused even the Chiefs’ sideline to erupt. Robinson had started the play running a fly on the left sideline but finished it running to the right sideline to follow Mahomes’ scramble.

In the ensuing years, Mahomes would become Mahomes, and Robinson would carve out a permanent role in the offense. Along the way, the connection remained.

“We’ve been doing stuff like that,” Robinson said. “I just know he’s always looking down field. That’s how you want the quarterback — to be looking downfield.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Thursday after knee tendinitis held him out back-to-back days. He occupies the clear No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

Behind him? Robinson has received as many snaps as any other receiver with Mahomes, though Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Marcus Kemp, Antonio Callaway and Gehrig Dieter have all taken turns — in that order.

“So right now it’s a combination of guys,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, before saying this on Robinson: “We know what he can do. He knows all the spots, He’s competing like crazy for that particular position, but he also knows we rotate and move guys around. He understands how we operate.”

Robinson hasn’t been without opportunities. He actually finished second among Chiefs wide receivers with 711 snaps last season. Mecole Hardman trailed with 499, and Pringle was on the field for only 239.

Ideally, the gap would tighten because Hardman forces his way into the lineup more often. Hardman has had a productive camp.

But there’s an awareness among all involved that a spot is open.

“Just being able to move into that spot, get some of (Watkins’) catches and try to get that confidence with Pat in training camp, it’s upped my tempo a little bit,” Robinson said.