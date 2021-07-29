SportsBeat KC: Tyrann Mathieu’s contract extension talk extending into training camp

What’s holding up Tyrann Mathieu’s contract extension? Associated Press file photo

The Tyrann Mathieu contract extension continues to be a story at Chiefs training camp. The Chiefs All-Pro safety discussed his position on the prospective deal after Wednesday’s practice and you’ll hear what he had to say on today’s SportsBeat KC.

The show started as a SportsBeat Live with Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell. They share their observations from practice, detailing position battles, who’s looked good and who needs to look good.

A programming note: SportsBeat Live from Chiefs training camp will continue Thursday, Friday and Monday, with the shows beginning at 3 p.m. Join us with your questions and comments.

Story links:

Two rookies on the O-line? Here’s who started for the Chiefs to open camp

Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu continues to focus on football, not contract extension

KC Chiefs prioritize mental health as Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic all-around