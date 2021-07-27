Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes buys ownership stake in Sporting Kansas City soccer team

Patrick Mahomes is becoming further entrenched in Kansas City by the day.

On Tuesday, Sporting KC of Major League Soccer announced that the superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had purchased an ownership stake in the club. The amount of his buy-in was undisclosed in a news release shared by the team.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in the release. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs are in the early stage of training camp this week in St. Joseph, Mo.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, said in the release. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes also owns part of the Kansas City Royals. And his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is part-owner of the KC NWSL women’s pro soccer club.

Mahomes has spent his first four NFL seasons in Kansas City. He guided the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV and helped the team return to this year’s Super Bowl, won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was the 2018 NFL MVP.

In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

He’s also been active in bringing the popular Texas-based Whataburger chain to the KC area, with stores to open soon.