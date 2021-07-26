Kansas City Chiefs place long-snapper on reserve/COVID-19 list, sign K-State product

James Winchester broke through with the Chiefs in 2014, and has been a staple in KC ever since. KC Star file photo

The Chiefs will begin training camp without a key member of their special teams unit.

The Chiefs placed long-snapper James Winchester on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, two sources confirmed Monday afternoon.

One of the sources informed The Star that Winchester was fully vaccinated in March.

A player’s placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily indicate that he showed a positive tested positive for the coronavirus. The player might be considered a “high-risk contact,” for instance, after being exposed to someone who did.

It was unknown Monday afternoon which scenario applies to Winchester’s situation, but he will need to clear NFL-mandated health protocols before being allowed to return.

To bolster their depth on special teams, the Chiefs announced the signing of long-snapper Drew Scott, who played at Kansas State. Over the past two seasons, Scott spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

In other roster-related news, the Chiefs officially announced the signing of defensive end Alex Okafor and waived wide receiver Chris Finke with an injury designation.

ChiefsDigest.com was the first to report that Winchester had landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.