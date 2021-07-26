SportsBeat KC: Chiefs begin to find answers for 2021 at training camp

Patrick Mahomes updates us on his health on today’s podcast. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs are at Missouri Western for training camp and it feels right.

The team conducted camp at Arrowhead Stadium last year because of the pandemic, but they’re back in St. Joseph for the 11th time in 12 years. Coaches, quarterbacks and first-year players arrived on Friday. The veterans reported on Monday and fans are allowed to attend mid-week.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are among the Chiefs who met with reporters at camp. Reid addressed Frank Clark, vaccines, and what he wants to get out of this year’s camp. Mahomes provided an update on his health. Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope gets the conversation started with host Blair Kerkhoff.

