Some Chiefs fans trying to get training-camp tickets frustrated by website issues
The Chiefs won’t play their first game of the 2021 season for another two months, but fans seem to bee fired up for the season.
On Wednesday, the Chiefs made tickets available for training camp, and a number of fans ran into issues with the team’s website.
Fans who want to see the team practice in St. Joseph must get tickets via a special website (www.chiefskingdomrewards.com). The Chiefs will put limits on attendance at each practice
The team said fans can reserve no more than four tickets for a practice and they can get tickets for only three separate practices.
Chiefs camp runs from July 28-Aug. 18, and all but three practices are free. On July 30, July 31 and Aug. 8 (Family Fun Day), there will be a $5 fee. Fans will have to pay in advance for paid practice days.
The Chiefs said each practice begins at 9:15 a.m. except the final day’s session.
The Arrowhead Pride blog notes Missouri Western State charges for parking: cars $5 a day and buses and RVs $15 a day.
Some fans reported having difficult time with the team’s website for getting tickets.
