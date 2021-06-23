SportsBeat KC: Breaking down Frank Clark’s story, and what could happen next for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark put on his extra intense game face for the second half of the Chiefs 51-31 playoff win over the Houston Texans, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. rsugg@kcstar.com

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested twice in the offseason under similar circumstances. In March and again last Sunday, he was stopped while driving in California and both times a gun was visible inside the vehicle. That’s a felony in California. Both times, Clark posted $35,000 bond.

The incidents have played out under the watchful eyes of the team and the NFL, which can suspend a player and says it’s reviewing the situation. Unlawful possession of a weapon outside the workplace is a no-no, according to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

In this podcast, KC Star Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell speaks with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff about the incidents. McDowell is covering the news for The Star and has spoken to the Los Angeles Police Department while also seeking comment from the NFL and the Chiefs.

