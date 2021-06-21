SportsBeat KC: A no-drama minicamp means Chiefs have eyes on NFL’s biggest prize again

We hear from the Chiefs’ Chris Jones on today’s podcast. Associated Press file photo

Another Chiefs minicamp in the books, and there was little drama attached to this one. Oh, there were some surprises, newcomers to observe and ongoing discussions about one unresolved contract extension — that of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. But mostly the Chiefs seemed to be a team intent on minimizing distractions and reaching a third straight Super Bowl.

There’s plenty to discuss as beat writer Herbie Teope wraps up the Chiefs’ offseason. How will the offensive line shake out? Who made the biggest impression over the past few weeks? And is a COVID-19 vaccinated team a happy team?

Teope discusses these topics and more on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Story links:

Why Andy Reid says mandatory mini-camp was a win-win situation

Once hesitant, Chiefs star Travis Kelce now urges COVID-19 vaccines for all

Tyrann Mathieu strikes a different tone about contract extension with the Chiefs