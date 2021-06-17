SportsBeat KC: Mathieu wants to stay with Kansas City Chiefs + Big Red’s not seeing red

Tyrann Mathieu had good news for Chiefs fans. Associated Press file photo

These were the words that Chiefs fans wanted to hear: Tyrann Mathieu says he can’t see himself playing for any other team.

The contract-extension talks between the team and its All-Pro safety may not have progressed as quickly as Mathieu (or fans) wanted, as he has suggested on Twitter, but during a Thursday interview he sounded like things will work out.

You’ll hear that interview in this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, along with interviews from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes said he’s impressed with what he’s seen from his new offensive line and talked about how he’ll spend the next few weeks.

And Reid addressed the fuss over comments former Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell made about him earlier in the week.

