Kansas City Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward signs restricted free-agent tender, source says

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward fires up the crowd during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is officially under contract for the upcoming regular season.

Ward signed his restricted free-agent tender, which the Chiefs placed on him at the second-round level during the offseason, a source confirmed Thursday morning with The Star. ESPN first reported the news.

By signing the qualifying tender offer, Ward will earn a base salary of $3.384 million in 2021.

Ward originally entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys before the Chiefs acquired him in a trade shortly before the start of the regular season. He started two games in 2018, and then became a mainstay with the first-team defense over the past two seasons, starting 29 games.

Since 2019, he totaled 125 tackles, two interceptions, 16 passes defensed, a sack and three quarterback hits while helping the Chiefs make two straight Super Bowl appearances.

Ward, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, once again projects to start at the left cornerback position for the upcoming season.

The Chiefs need to replace Bashaud Breeland, who recently signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, at the right cornerback spot. But there are options for the team to consider among L’Jarius Sneed, Rahsad Fenton, BoPete Keyes, Deandre Baker and Mike Hughes, whom the Chiefs acquired in an offseason trade with the Vikings.