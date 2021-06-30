What Kansas City Chiefs fans need to know about attending a game at Arrowhead Stadium

This is the golden age of Kansas City Chiefs football.

With appearances in the last two Super Bowls and being the host of the previous three AFC Championship Games, the Chiefs have never had a more successful stretch in their history.

With fans being allowed back into Arrowhead Stadium without restrictions for the 2021 NFL season, here is what to know if you plan on attending a home game.

How to buy tickets

Fans can purchase tickets to a Chiefs game in a number of ways.

The first is by visiting chiefs.com/tickets/singlegame, which has a link to each game this season. There is also a chat option.

Information on purchasing tickets is also available via email (seasontickets@chiefs.com) or phone (888-992-4433).

An alternative method is by downloading the Chiefs mobile app to your phone.

Parking

Fans must purchase a parking pass before arriving at Arrowhead Stadium, and can do so at the Chiefs’ website or by calling 888-992-4433. Fans can find parking information by downloading the Chiefs mobile app to your phone.

Rideshare options are available. The Chiefs and zTrip have a deal that allows fans to be dropped off and picked up on the east side of Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans who use other methods (such as Lyft and Uber) will be picked up and dropped off at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2, per the team’s website.

Tailgating

Unless the Chiefs announce a change, the parking lot opens four hours before kickoff.

Only fans with a ticket to the game are allowed in the parking lot, the Chiefs said, and must be in the stadium during the game.

The Chiefs have banned offensive signs and banners (or other displays). That includes the Confederate Flag.

Two lots don’t allow tailgating: B and H.

No-bag policy

No bags are allowed in Arrowhead Stadium. However, fans with medical needs may bring items but they must be in a clear plastic bag and shown to staff during the screening process.

Fans may bring in one plastic bottle (still factory sealed) of water that is not larger than 20 ounces.

Banned apparel

In 2020, the Chiefs banned fans from wearing a headdress or face-painting that depicted references to American Indian cultures and traditions.

The Chiefs are phasing out the Arrowhead chop, instead asking fans to help take part during the banging of the drum before each game. Fans use a chopping motion with their arm but with a closed fist rather than an open palm.

Arrowhead gates

The gates to the stadium open two hours before kickoff.

Any fan who leaves Arrowhead Stadium will not be allowed back through the gates, even if they have a ticket.

Fans with disabilities

Fans with a state-issued license plate or placard will find spots to park in Lots A, B, C, D, F, G, H and J, the Chiefs say.

Accessible seating is located on the Field Level, CommunityAmerica Club Level and the Ford Fan Zone Level. Fans can call the ticket office (816-920-9400) or send an email to ticketoffice@chiefs.com for information on purchasing tickets in these areas.