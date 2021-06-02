On ballot for first time for College Football Hall of Fame: Jeremy Maclin, Eric Berry

Mizzou’s Jeremy Maclin returned a punt 45 yards in the first quarter of a 2007 game against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. KC Star file photo

Former Missouri star wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is for the first time on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Maclin was a consensus All-America for the Tigers in 2007 and made the All-America team as an all-purpose player twice in his career. He led FBS in all-purpose yards with 202.4 in 2008 and set the Tigers’ career record in that department (5,609) in two seasons. He also played eight seasons in the NFL, including 2015-16 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Maclin’s coach at Missouri, Gary Pinkel, is also on the ballot for the Class of 2022. He’s the winningest coach at Mizzou and Toledo, taking 11 teams to bowl games. Pinkel led the Tigers to two Big 12 and two SEC championship games.

Maclin is one of 78 players on the ballot. On the ballot for a second time is Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, the 1998 Davey O’Brien Award winner and 1998 consensus All-America.

Also on the ballot for the first time is Eric Berry, a former All-Pro safety for the Chiefs who was the 2009 winner of the Thorpe Award at Tennessee.

The class will be announced in early 2022.