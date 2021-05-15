Kansas City Chiefs rookie Trey Smith isn’t happy about NFL Draft. But he’s moved on

Chiefs rookie draft pick Trey Smith (65) looked on during the second day of a three-day rookie mini camp Saturday, May 15, at the Chiefs practice facility in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

For most of the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, when a player heard his name announced, he departed a waiting area backstage, walked onto a platform, shook the hand of commissioner Roger Goodell and snapped a picture with his new jersey.

A never-forget-it experience for those involved.

Not all shared it. Chiefs sixth-round draft pick Trey Smith, an offensive lineman from Tennessee, spent draft weekend much differently.

Playing video games. Rocket League and Modern Warfare, to be specific.

The wait to hear his name had lasted longer than anticipated, with some teams concerned over a medical history of blood clots in his lungs three years earlier.

“Those three days (of the draft) were pretty grueling, just being quite honest with you,” Smith said upon reflection, during rookie minicamp this weekend. “I have certain standard expectations for myself and my life. Not meeting that, I was disappointed.”

Smith had worried the medical history would prompt a fall on draft weekend, so much so that he tried to explain to NFL teams beforehand that his medication had solved it. But to 226th overall?

Minutes after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach turned in Smith’s name, Smith hopped on a Zoom call with Kansas City media. His answers were short and his face stoic. And you couldn’t help but wonder if it was as much about what he wasn’t saying as what he was.

It ticked him off. That’s why he diverted to the video games. To get away from it. To “just really vibe with my friends” instead, as he put it.

The ensuing two weeks, however, have provided a change of outlook. He’s signed an NFL contract. Realized a childhood dream. And he’s becoming more familiar with his current situation — a member of a championship team in need of offensive line improvement.

“I think right now I’m at the best place I can actually be at,” Smith said. “I’m super excited to be here, super excited to get to work with (offensive line) Coach (Andy) Heck every day. So ultimately it ended up well.”

Smith elaborated on that. He’s learning from Heck, who enjoys a reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. He’s learning from a suddenly-veteran group of teammates that includes Kyle Long, a player Smith said he’s studied. And the Chiefs are in a position to allow him that time to learn. Time to develop — wherever that might be.

On Friday, the initial day of rookie minicamp, Smith occupied the left side of the offensive line, though not only is it too early to make any penned judgments, but the Chiefs also have only four offensive linemen in this camp. So Smith isn’t sure yet where he’ll play once the snaps count.

After the way draft weekend unfolded, he doesn’t particularly care about that right now. The experience has taught him patience. And the Chiefs have several offensive linemen entering the final year (or only year) of their contracts. The time will come. Just as it did finally did in the sixth round.

“At the end of the day, all I needed was an opportunity,” Smith said. “The Chiefs gave me one. I’m super thankful for it. It’s up to me to work hard and make the most out of it.”