Here are five players the Kansas City Chiefs could select in Round 2 of the NFL Draft

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was brought down by Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. AP

The Chiefs sat out the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, a relatively relaxing night for an event that can pull a front office in an array of different directions.

That changes Friday.

The Chiefs have two second-round picks, at Nos. 58 and 63 overall, as the draft continues with the second and third rounds Friday in Cleveland. The final four rounds will be conducted Saturday.

Because they already handled their biggest need, acquiring left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in last week’s trade with the Ravens, the Chiefs are in a position to go anywhere with their picks, general manager Brett Veach said.

With that in mind, here are five players we think could hear their name called when the Chiefs are on the clock.

Jabril Cox, linebacker, LSU (6-3, 230 pounds)

The hometown kid.

Our final mock draft linked Cox, a Raytown South graduate, with the Chiefs at No. 58 overall, and why change that now?

He matches an obvious need for the Chiefs at linebacker, particularly after the departure of starter Damien Wilson. But an ever deeper look at the film shows his strengths can overshadow some of the Chiefs’ weaknesses. He’s fast and athletic with good instincts in coverage, and the Chiefs need more linebackers who can cover in a pass-heavy league .

Cox played at North Dakota State before moving to LSU as a grad transfer, and they promptly named him a team captain. In 10 games in Baton Rouge, he had three interceptions.

Wyatt Davis, guard, Ohio State (6-4, 315)

The Chiefs already spent free agent dollars revamping their offensive line, so why would they draft another?

Two reasons.

First, it’s a deep class of offensive linemen, and the Chiefs learned last season you can never have enough big bodies up front.

Second, an early-draft pick is about building for a long-term plan, and the majority of the Chiefs’ acquisitions this offseason have been one-year marriages. Kyle Long, Austin Blythe and Mike Remmers are one-year contracts. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Orlando Brown Jr. are also heading into the final years of their deals.

Davis could sit one and then be prepared to start, which will help him fine-tune technique while learning behind veterans. He’s a two-time All-American right guard, so the skill is evident.

Dyami Brown, wide receiver, North Carolina (6-1, 190)

We’re drafting on offensive fit here. Brown is a big-play machine, averaging better than 20 yards per catch in each of the past two years.

He’s smooth in the vertical route tree, with a combination of speed (4.4 in the 40-yard dash) and hesitation moves that put cornerbacks on their heels.

The Chiefs have receivers who can run vertically, of course, but they’ve never been shy about stacking talent on similar talent. Veach has made it clear he plans to draft the best player available, and if Brown is indeed available at No. 58, it’s hard to believe he won’t be among the best left on their board.

Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (6-3, 250)

There was a late rush on the edge rushers in the first round — six of them selected in the back half of the round.

But some talent remains, and this isn’t the first time we’ve connected Perkins to the Chiefs. He has the quickness to attack the top of the pocket, which would be a desirable fit opposite Frank Clark on the line, and he’s capable of making plays in the running game, too.

The skill-set is there to be a three-down player and to contribute immediately. He had 10 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks in six games in 2020.

Aaron Robinson, cornerback, Central Florida (5-11, 190)

Five cornerbacks are already off the board, so it might be difficult for the right cornerback to be there when the picks arrive late in the second round. At minimum, it’s expected Asante Samuel Jr. will be gone by No. 58, as well.

But Robinson has an interesting toolbox that could be the right puzzle piece. His college career included more snaps at slot cornerback than the outside (though he’s capable of playing both). If the Chiefs can solidify the slot, they can move L’Jarius Sneed to his more natural position on the outside, replacing Bashaud Breeland.

He’s also thought to be solid against the run, benefiting his place as a nickel corner.