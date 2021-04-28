SportsBeat KC: Chiefs are on the clock ... later than others. Who will they select?

Jabril Cox is an intriguing second-day prospect for the Kansas City Chiefs, who don’t hold a pick in the first round of the Thursday-Saturday NFL Draft.

With the 58th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select ...

Doesn’t have the same ring to it as, say, a single-digit number. But it’s a good thing for the Chiefs. They traded out of the first round, sending their Day 1 pick to the Baltimore Ravens to land a new left tackle: Orlando Brown Jr.

Unless the Chiefs trade back into the first round, they’ll sit on the sidelines Thursday night and watch the others to go work. Still, there is plenty to discuss about the Chiefs and the draft, and we’re doing it on today’s SportsBeat KC with Star columnist Sam Mellinger and beat writer Sam McDowell.

We talk about who might be available when the Chiefs draft in the second round — they have two picks in that round. Plus, will there be a surprise player available to them? What kind of recent success have the Chiefs had in the early rounds? We also share some final thoughts on the deal to acquire Brown.

Story links:

A Kansas City draft primer: Setting the table for the Chiefs, minus a first-round pick

The Chiefs fixed the offensive line. Next? Address these needs in the draft