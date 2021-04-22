The Chiefs convinced the NFL to change a rule, and it’s a fun one for players

The No. 1 wide receiver can now wear No. 1.

Or the running back. Or the linebacker, even.

Let the single-digit jersey numbers reign.

NFL owners agreed to expand jersey number options for several positions — backing a proposal made by the Chiefs.

And the aspirations have begun. Shortly after the league’s announcement of the change, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted, “#4?” That’s the number he wore in college at Georgia, but he had to switch to No. 17 in the NFL to abide by the league’s jersey number rules.

#4 ? — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) April 22, 2021

One problem: Chad Henne already owns No. 4 for the Chiefs, which quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly pointed out to Hardman.

But if you’re used to positions following number protocols, get ready for some changes. With the new policy, defensive backs, linebackers, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends can wear single digits.

The Chiefs brought the idea to the table. With the expansion of the practice squad rosters, teams were running out of jersey numbers. And it didn’t take much to get the players on board — many of them wear single-digit numbers throughout high school and college before being forced to change them in the NFL.

Under the new guidelines, defensive backs can wear anything from 1-49; running backs, wide receivers and tight ends can wear 1-49 and 80-89; offensive and defensive linemen can wear 50-79, with defensive lineman also granted 90-99; and linebackers can wear 1-59 or 90-99.

That’s one of a handful of approved changes adopted, which required approval by 75% of the team owners. Among the others:

• There will no longer be overtime in preseason.

• In a one-year amendment, there will be a maximum number of players allowed in the “setup zone” — essentially the receiving team of an onside kick will be limited on the number of players it can place between 10-25 yards from the spot of the kickoff, an initiative the competition committee hopes to help the onside kick become a bit more successful. (An overhaul to the onside kick — a fourth-and-15 try by the kicking team instead of an actual kick — was tabled to allow this one-year trial.)

• The designated replay official will be able to provide “certain objective information” to on-field officials during the game. This would include things like fumbles, plays along the sideline, receptions, spotting the ball. It does not include the assessment of penalties.

• The league has also said it will emphasize penalizing taunting in 2021. Which could affect a certain Chiefs player. Tyreek Hill likes to flash the peace sign toward other players as he’s running into the end zone. Will this be considered taunting?