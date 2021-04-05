Former ball-hawking Kansas City Chiefs defensive back dies at age 72

Safety Mike Sensibaugh, who played eight seasons in the NFL including five with the Chiefs, died Wednesday, his wife announced on Facebook.

Yardbarker said Sensibaugh had gone into cardiac arrest before his death. He was 72.

Sensibaugh was an All-American at Ohio State in 1970 and part of the Buckeyes’ national championship team in 1968. He was selected in the eighth round by the Chiefs in the 1971 NFL Draft and appeared in seven games his rookie season.

Beginning with the 1972 season, Sensibaugh started all but one game for the Chiefs over the next four years and proved adept at taking the ball away. He intercepted 20 passes and recovered 10 fumbles in 56 games during that span.

Sensibaugh, who wore No. 20, was second in the NFL with eight interceptions during the 1972 season.

Following the 1975 season, Sensibaugh joined the Cardinals and he played three more seasons with St. Louis before retiring.

Here some photos of Sensibaugh that have been shared in recent years:

1972 Press Photo Chiefs Mike Sensibaugh Intercepts with Jim Marsalis for F. Pitt https://t.co/9BUyDhPGaL pic.twitter.com/LHJSP8QJCG — Nice Collectibles (@NiceCollectibls) August 29, 2016

Just learned of another loss in the Big Red family. Former Cards safety Mike Sensibaugh passed away last night at the age of 72. Mike was a standout DB at Ohio State, drafted by the Chiefs, and played for the Cards from 1976-1978. #RIP pic.twitter.com/OjNldfoShL — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) April 2, 2021

Here is a pick-6 against the New York Giants from the 1970s:

Mike Sensibaugh picked off 27 passes in his 8 year NFL career including this memorable one against the Giants on Monday Night Football in 1976. #RIP pic.twitter.com/qQEDJsL1UM — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) April 2, 2021

For his career, Sensibaugh had 27 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries in 92 games.