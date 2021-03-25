The Kansas City Chiefs’ entire list of picks in the 2021 NFL Draft

In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. AP Photo

In a little over a month, the Chiefs will add eight players to their roster.

The NFL Draft will be held April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, and the Chiefs have eight selections, via the NFL. Here is when they’ll be picking and information on draft picks that were acquired via trade or as compensation.

First round

No. 31

Second round

No. 63 (31st in the round)

Third round

No. 94 (31st in the round)

Fourth round

No. 136 (31st in the round)

No. 144 (39th in round), compensatory pick

Fifth round

No. 175 (31st in round)

No. 181 (37th in round), compensatory pick

Sixth round

No. 207 (23rd in round), via Steelers through Dolphins

Worth noting

The 144th overall pick was compensation for losing cornerback Kendall Fuller to Washington, while Pick 181 was for the Dolphins signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Chiefs’ sixth-round pick came from the Dolphins when running back DeAndre Washington was traded to Miami. The Dolphins received the Chiefs’ seventh-round pick in the deal.

Tennessee owns the Chiefs’ original sixth-round pick following a trade during last year’s draft. The Chiefs got the Titans’ seventh-round pick and drafted cornerback BoPete Keyes.

Entire first round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Chiefs

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers