The Kansas City Chiefs’ entire list of picks in the 2021 NFL Draft
In a little over a month, the Chiefs will add eight players to their roster.
The NFL Draft will be held April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, and the Chiefs have eight selections, via the NFL. Here is when they’ll be picking and information on draft picks that were acquired via trade or as compensation.
First round
No. 31
Second round
No. 63 (31st in the round)
Third round
No. 94 (31st in the round)
Fourth round
No. 136 (31st in the round)
No. 144 (39th in round), compensatory pick
Fifth round
No. 175 (31st in round)
No. 181 (37th in round), compensatory pick
Sixth round
No. 207 (23rd in round), via Steelers through Dolphins
Worth noting
The 144th overall pick was compensation for losing cornerback Kendall Fuller to Washington, while Pick 181 was for the Dolphins signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
The Chiefs’ sixth-round pick came from the Dolphins when running back DeAndre Washington was traded to Miami. The Dolphins received the Chiefs’ seventh-round pick in the deal.
Tennessee owns the Chiefs’ original sixth-round pick following a trade during last year’s draft. The Chiefs got the Titans’ seventh-round pick and drafted cornerback BoPete Keyes.
Entire first round
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
