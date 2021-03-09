Kansas City Chiefs bring back a free-agent wide receiver, special teams ace

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp warmed up before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. jsleezer@kcstar.com

A week before the NFL opens its free-agency period, the Chiefs re-signed one of their own.

The Chiefs reached an agreement with wide receiver Marcus Kemp on Tuesday, securing a key special teams player.

Kemp caught only one pass last season, but he played 164 special teams snaps in his first season back from an ACL injury. His 2020 season in Kansas City was actually interrupted by a stint in Miami. He made the Chiefs’ roster out of training camp, but they waived him in mid-December. The Dolphins picked him up to close the regular season before he returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad for the postseason.

The Chiefs elevated him for both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, in which he played a combined 35 special teams snaps and 14 more on offense.

Kemp, a 25-year-old undrafted free agent from Hawaii, has two career catches for 18 yards.