SportsBeat KC: Chiefs GM Brett Veach drops some hints about offseason priorities

What’s ahead for Demarcus Robinson and the rest of the Chiefs in the offseason? The Associated Press

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach covered plenty of ground Monday when he met with reporters and offered a few hints about the team’s priorities in the search for talent this offseason.

In this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, we’ll hear the entirety of Veach’s 30-minute conversation. The offensive line, linebackers and defensive line are areas of need, and Veach breaks down the wide receiver group. We also learn of some injury news.

KC Star Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell offer their thoughts on Veach and the Chiefs, too.

