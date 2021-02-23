SportsBeat KC: Breaking down Chiefs’ offseason decisions on defense, special teams

Chiefs makeover talk continues on SportsBeat KC with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell. Today the focus is defense.

What moves will we see? Decisions are coming for players like Bashaud Breeland, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Alex Okafor, Daniel Sorensen and Damien Wilson. The Chiefs had a great season but a lousy finish in the Super Bowl with those players.

Teope and McDowell break down the defense and special teams in terms of free agency, contract extensions and restructuring, and there’s a new piece of information since the last Chiefs’ conversation on SportsBeat KC: The salary cap has been set.

Story links:

Chiefs defensive line anchored by a pair of Pro Bowlers, but transition looms in 2021

The Chiefs know the minimum salary cap for 2021. Here’s what it is, and what it means