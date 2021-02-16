NFL fines Buccaneers cornerback for taunting Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. taunts Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Judging by his comments after Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield will gladly write the NFL this check.

During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs, a fourth-down pass intended for wide receiver Tyreek Hill fell incomplete. Winfield then ran up to Hill and flashed a peace sign.

Winfield was penalized for taunting but said he was seeking payback because Hill flashed the peace sign at him during a regular-season meeting in November.

“The taunting, it’s something I had to do,” Winfield said. “When we played earlier, he back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. At this moment, it felt amazing to be able to do that. I’m not even going to lie.”

The NFL, however, didn’t think it was necessary and fined Winfield $7,815, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

A couple of Buccaneers fans have taken it upon themselves to help Winfield pay the money. Two online fundraisers have been created to pay the fine, but one has raised only $25, while another has brought in just $205.

One Reddit user suggested fans donate money to Winfield’s charity of choice.