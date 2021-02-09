Former Kansas City Star sports reporter Terez Paylor dies at 37

Former Kansas City Star award-winning reporter Terez Paylor passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.

A proud native of Detroit, Paylor joined The Star as a sportswriter in May 2006 shortly after graduating from Howard University with a degree in print journalism.

He covered high school sports from 2006 to 2012, as well as the Kansas City Brigade of the Arena Football League, progressed to the Sporting KC beat covering Major League Soccer, and then moved to Columbia, Missouri, to cover the University of Missouri athletics program for 19 months.

In 2011 and 2012, Paylor contributed to Top 10 award-winning projects for The Star, as honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors organization.

Because of his tireless commitment and proven record of excellence, The Star in 2013 promoted Paylor to the Chiefs beat, where he quickly established himself as an authoritative voice locally and nationally with stellar wall-to-wall coverage of Kansas City’s NFL team and the rest of the league.

Paylor broke numerous high-profile Chiefs stories, including the trade of quarterback Alex Smith to Washington in 2018, and his ability to analyze game film became must-read material for The Star’s audience.

One of sports journalism’s best-sourced and most credible NFL reporters, Perez left The Star in 2018 to become the senior NFL writer for Yahoo Sports, where he continued to break NFL news, including the Chiefs’ acquisition of defensive end Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Paylor called Kansas City his home for more than 15 years and was beloved by colleagues, community and Chiefs fans as the go-to source for Chiefs news. But his heart was often in his hometown of Detroit, and he had a deep, enduring love for the Lions as a self-admitted suffering fan.

He was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, where he held a vote for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Paylor was also an active member of the Kansas City Association of Black Journalists and served as a frequent speaker during the organization’s urban student journalism academy.

Paylor is survived by his girlfriend, Ebony Reed, and his loving parents. Memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.