Chiefs lose Super Bowl LV, but Kansas City ‘wins’ in local market television ratings

The Chiefs didn’t win the Super Bowl this year, but more Kansas Citians watched this year’s game than last year’s finale.

The rating in the Kansas City market for Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was 59.9, the largest of any of the nation’s local markets. The Chiefs fell 31-9 to the Bucs in the game broadcast on CBS.

That figure is the percentage of households in a market tuned to the game. Kansas City has about 1 million TV households and is the nation’s 34th-largest market.

A year ago, when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the game drew a 55.7 local rating. That game was televised by FOX.

Interestingly, the second-largest local market wasn’t Tampa, Fla., which finished third (52.3). Second was Boston, at 57.6, watching intently as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl.

The figures are provided by Nielsen.