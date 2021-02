The Kansas City Chiefs flew to Tampa, Florida, Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Florida.

Check out these photos of the Chiefs boarding the plane Saturday and arriving to Tampa later — in style.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill bounded up stairs at Kansas City International Airport Saturday to join his teammates on a plane going to Tampa, Florida, where the Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LV. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce adjusted his sunglasses as he walked across the tarmac at Kansas City International Airport Saturday to join his teammates on a plane going to Tampa, Florida, where the Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LV. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

A Boeing 777 jet with Kansas City Chiefs players takes off in the snow Saturday at Kansas City International Airport while another team plane waits to be de-iced. The team was headed to Tampa, Florida, to play in Super Bowl LV. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

Here are photos of the Chiefs arriving in Tampa.

With the Chiefs flags waving in a stiff breeze, the team plane arrives Saturday evening in Tampa, where they will take on the Buccaneers Sunday in Super Bowl LV. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, front, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo were the first ones off the team plane that arrived late Saturday afternoon in Tampa, where they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Sunday. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Complete with red suede shoes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, follows teammate Anthony Sherman to an awaiting bus after stepping off the team plane Saturday evening upon arrival in Tampa, where they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, chats with teammate Anthony Sherman after stepping off the plane Saturday evening upon arrival in Tampa, where they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, follows teammate Anthony Sherman to an awaiting bus after stepping off the team plane Saturday evening upon arrival in Tampa, where they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

