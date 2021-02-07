Kansas City Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins makes return in time to face Bucs in Super Bowl LV

The Chiefs officially have wide receiver Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl LV.

Watkins, who entered the game as questionable to play with a calf injury, was dressed for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.

The veteran wide receiver will see his first action since suffering the calf injury in Week 16. Watkins’ presence bolsters the Chiefs’ position group alongside Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp. Robinson dressed for duty just two days after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Getting Watkins into the lineup comes at a good time for the Chiefs, given his history in the playoffs since his arrival in Kansas City in 2018.

In five postseason games in a Chiefs uniform, Watkins has totaled 24 catches for 464 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets, including his stellar performance in Super Bowl LIV: 98 yards on five receptions.

The Chiefs’ pre-game list of inactive players didn’t carry any surprises.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, defensive end Tim Ward, rookie cornerback BoPete Keyes, running back Darwin Thompson, quarterback Matt Moore and cornerback Chris Lammons were not dressed for the game. Moore was elevated Saturday from the practice squad to the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster.

Backup center Daniel Kilgore, who was activated Saturday from the reserve/COVID-19 list, was also dressed and available for action.

With Seals-Jones down, tight end Deon Yelder dressed for action a day after being activated from injured reserve.

The Buccaneers listed quarterback Ryan Griffin, quarterback Drew Stanton, wide receiver Justin Watson, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Antony Auclair, defensive lineman Khalil Davis and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter as inactive for the game.