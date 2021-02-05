Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid involved in car accident that injured 2 kids, one severely

The Chiefs’ Britt Reid, a linebackers and outside linebackers coach, reflects on the legacy of his dad, Andy Reid as he heads into the Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. Britt Reid, who was formerly a defensive line coach, spoke during Super Bowl LIV media availability Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a three-vehicle collision Thursday night that resulted in injuries two young children, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

One of the children, a 5-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Thursday. A gray Chevy Impala ran out of gas on the southbound entrance ramp from Stadium Drive on Interstate 435. The driver called relatives for help; they responded to provide aid, and parked their vehicle, a Chevy Traverse, south of the Impala with the lights on.

Police say a Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck, which Kansas City TV station KSHB reported was driven by Reid, 35, was traveling on the entrance ramp to get on the interstate. The pickup truck struck the left front of the Impala, then continued south before hitting the rear of the Traverse.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, but the two children, ages 4 and 5 and sitting in the back of the Traverse, required medical attention. The 4-year-old was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

According to KSHB, a police officer said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and noticed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” KSHB reported, citing a search warrant application.

The possibility of impairment is under investigation by police, according to the TV station’s story.

The Chiefs confirmed in a statement late Friday afternoon that they are aware of Britt Reid’s involvement in the incident. Britt Reid joined the coaching staff as a quality control coach in January 2013, when his dad was hired as Kansas City’s head coach, before assuming his current role in 2019.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” that Chiefs said in the statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The Chiefs are scheduled to leave Saturday afternoon for Tampa before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Britt Reid will not be coaching in the game, the NFL Network reported early Friday evening.