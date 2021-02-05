SportsBeat KC: How Laurent Duvernay-Tardif went from Chiefs line to pandemic front lines

Welcome to the final SportsBeat KC podcast before the Super Bowl!

Today’s pod features a Chiefs player who isn’t with the team this season but played a major role last year. Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff, who has a medical degree, opted out this season to help fight COVID-19. Duvernay-Tardif spoke with KC Star columnist Vahe Gregorian, whose column appears on kansascity.com today and in Sunday’s print editions of The Star.

After a break, we’ll hear from Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Listen until the end for his special message to former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer.

