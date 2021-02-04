Chris Jones not afraid to talk potential KC Chiefs dynasty ahead of Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones isn’t backing off his own high expectations for the team — both now and in the future — ahead of Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Man, I said this years ago that we’re building a dynasty,” Jones said Thursday, when asked about the Chiefs’ potential legacy. “I don’t know if people believed me or not, but honestly, I was speaking the truth.”

Jones hasn’t walked back this type of talk in the past. He said he first spoke publicly about the Chiefs having the start of a dynasty two years ago when they fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

KC followed that by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 last year.

“It comes with time. It comes with winning,” Jones said of dynasty talk. “So we’ve just got to focus on winning and let that stuff speak for itself.”

There was at least some doubt a year ago that Jones would be part of the Chiefs’ “Run It Back” tour. He was a free agent at the end of last season, and prior to signing a four-year contract extension in July, he admitted wondering at times about his own future.

That included at least one sequence during Super Bowl 54.

“During the game, they had Frank Clark mic’d up. The Chiefs never put this out, but I looked at Frank around the third quarter. I’m like, ‘Man, this might be our last time playing together,’ because I didn’t know,” Jones said. “I know Pat (Mahomes) had to get his deal done, and that was going to take a lot of the salary cap. I didn’t know if the Chiefs were going to be able to bring me back, but I’m very fortunate to still be a part of this team, still be with a coach like Andy Reid and Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo). I’m very fortunate.”

A day after Clark praised Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady for his elusive shoulders ... Jones piggybacked on those comments with some flair of his own.

“Tom Brady doesn’t have the best feet, but those shoulders are ridiculous,” Jones said with a smile. “It’s hard to get to him, because he moves his shoulder in ways ... it’s like when you’re skating, you know how your body is moving different ways? He can move his shoulders like that.”

Jones followed by referencing a time when he previously “got broken off” by Brady in 2018.

“I was going to make a sack, and he dipped his right shoulder, and got out of the sack,” Jones said. “Tom Brady’s slippery with those shoulders. He’s dangerous. That’s why it’s so hard to get to him. He don’t really take big hits. If he sees you coming, he’ll go down. But if you don’t have a good hit on him, he’ll dip those shoulders like no other.”

Jones and Clark will have a difficult matchup Sunday, taking on a Tampa Bay front line that graded out as fifth-best in the regular season according to Pro Football Focus.

“They’ve got a heckuva offensive line, but we’re prepared for it,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to be relentless and trust that our back end will give us that extra second to get to him.”