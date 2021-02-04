SportsBeat KC: Updating Chiefs injuries and haircuts, and fondly remembering Martyball

Marty Schottenheimer had a lot to do with who the Chiefs are today. Star file photo

Today’s SportsBeat KC podcast gets in some final words before the Super Bowl. The Star’s coverage team of Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger joined host Blair Kerkhoff to talk about the keys to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what kind of statistics to keep an eye on as the game unfolds. Beat writer Herbie Teope was on assignment.

Updates on injuries and haircut safety are also provided.

And we discuss the Chiefs’ tenure of former coach Marty Schottenheimer, who entered hospice care earlier this week. The Chiefs as a piece of Kansas City culture with the ear-ringing crowds at Arrowhead Stadium and the extraordinary tailgating started with the success of Schottenheimer’s teams of the 1990s.

