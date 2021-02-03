Chiefs

Super Bowl Sunday is near for Chiefs. The Kansas City Star’s preview will be huge, too

It’s almost here, folks: Super Bowl LV, the second straight championship-game appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs, and their chance to join an elite pantheon of repeat NFL champions.

Mahomes vs. Brady. Chiefs vs. Bucs. This game couldn’t get any bigger, and the Sunday, Feb. 7 edition of The Kansas City Star will be big, too — your go-to source for everything you need and want to know about the best spectacle in sports.

Inside 44 pages of extra-special “Run It Back” Super Bowl LV content you’ll fine:

This bonus KC Star content will be included in every edition of Sunday’s paper, so subscribers will receive it automatically. Papers will also be available for “single copy” purchase at local Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, QuikTrip and other grocery and convenience stores. Those out of the area or wanting to purchase additional copies can order online at kansascity.com/store.

Our online store is also still offering limited remaining copies of The Star’s Sunday, Jan. 31 commemorative poster edition entitled SUPER MEN, featuring 14 posters of fans’ favorite Chiefs players and incredible color photo-illustrations by Neil Nakahodo.

