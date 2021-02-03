Kansas City Chiefs’ patched up O-line braces for trench warfare vs. Bucs’ front seven

From Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady to the Chiefs’ pass defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver corps, Super Bowl LV has its share of marquee matchups.

None of the above, however, raises a high-alert status like the looming battle in the trenches, where the outcome of the game will arguably be decided.

In one corner stands the Chiefs’ banged-up offensive line, which required yet another reshuffle after two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher tore an Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs were already missing former All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who remains on injured reserve with a back injury. His continuing absence since Week 6 means the team’s two best offensive lineman won’t suit up in Tampa Sunday.

In the other corner are Tampa Bay’s front seven, which helped paced the Bucs’ defense to the fourth-highest sack total in the league (48).

“They got a tremendous amount of skill on that line,” said Chiefs lineman Mike Remmers, who moved over from right tackle to fill Fisher’s spot. “They got a lot of stars. They’re very fast, physical, downhill players and not even just the front guys. The linebackers fly around and make plays. It’s going to be a great challenge for us on Sunday.”

Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie, who is likely to kick outside to right tackle, agreed.

“They got speed up the field and power down the middle,” Wylie said. “They got linebackers that can fly around and make plays. So this is an extremely talented group that we’re going up against against.”

These two teams met in Week 12. The Buccaneers totaled two sacks and seven quarterback hits on Patrick Mahomes.

Tampa Bay’s pass rush is anchored by Jason Pierre-Paul, who recorded a team-high 9 1/2 sacks in 2020, and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who tallied eight. Defensive end William Gholston’s 20 quarterback hits led the team.

The Buccaneers can also generate inside pressure with Ndamukong Suh, who totaled six sacks and 19 quarterback hits, and now-healthy defensive tackle Vita Vea, who recorded two sacks. There’s also second-year linebacker Devin White and his nine sacks to worry about.

“You’ve got to be ready for anything because these guys can turn on a dime,” Remmers said. “You think they’re bringing speed, and then all of sudden they turn and coming right downhill on you or vice-versa. You think they’re going to go power and they’re speeding up the field.”

There’s another game within the game brewing based on recent comments made during the NFL’s virtual Super Opening Night.

While the Chiefs enter the contest with a different look on their offensive line from Week 12, Pierre-Paul made it quite clear that his approach to the game won’t change regardless who lines up against him.

“I don’t care if they have three offensive linemen, they send two to block me, three to block me,” Pierre-Paul said. “I’m going to do what I need to do. Us boys going to do what we need to do.

“That’s a you problem — like, they’ve got to figure that out. I’m coming to play a football game. Not just any football game, but Super Bowl LV. I ain’t got time to play no games. The only game I’m playing is football. … I don’t care about their offensive linemen. I don’t care.”

When asked for his thoughts on Remmers, Pierre-Paul claimed to not be familiar with him.

“I didn’t even know who that was,” Pierre-Paul said. “Man, I’m not going to lie to you. Is this a tackle that you’re talking about? Like I said, I don’t too much care about it. They’ve got to figure that out and I’m going to play some great football this weekend.”

For his part, Remmers said Tuesday that he was aware of what Pierre-Paul said of him (or in this case, didn’t). Remmers said the seeming lack of respect doesn’t add motivation even as the two are likely to square off on any given down Sunday.

“Honestly, I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything,” Remmers said. “Every week I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me.’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me. I’m just going out there to do my job.”

A veteran lineman’s lunch-pail approach is what the Chiefs need against the fierce Bucs pass rush. That applies to Remmers, Wylie and Stefen Wisniewski, who projects to line up at right guard.

Offensive line coach Andy Heck believes his versatile unit, which has already been shuffled numerous times in 2020 because of injuries, has winning chemistry and is prepared to deal with whatever the Buccaneers throw the Chiefs’ way.

“I feel like our guys — however we end up shaking out the lineup — they’ll be ready to go with the amount of work,” Heck said. “They’ve all been put in this situation, whether it was in training camp or at some point during the regular season. I would fully expect them to play with good cohesion. These guys have been there and done that.”

Wylie agreed.

“It’s just a mindset game right here; that’s what it boils down to,” Wylie said. “Our front five, we’re ready to go.

“We have the right mindset, we’ve had a great week of preparation already, still more to go, but we’re ready to go out there and take care of business.”