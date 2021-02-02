Super Bowl LV prediction: In game of top offenses, watch Kansas City Chiefs’ defense

Eight times, and only eight, has an NFL team repeated as Super Bowl champion.

Seven franchises have pulled off the double, with the Pittsburgh Steelers accomplishing it twice in the 1970s. The others: Packers, Dolphins, 49ers, Cowboys, Broncos and Patriots. New England was the last team to repeat, doing so in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

And only two players have repeated as Super Bowl MVP, an opportunity that now presents itself to Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. The first two MVP awards went to Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who beat the Chiefs and Raiders in championship games. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw matched the feat in 1978 and 1979.

Mahomes is the favorite in prop-bet circles to join Starr, with Tom Brady the second choice. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are tied for the third choices, according to the William Hill online sportsbook. Brady’s four MVP awards are the most by one player.

A couple of longshot candidates for the award named after former commissioner Pete Rozelle: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans.

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m., Central, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), Chiefs broadcast on WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 30-27

Neither side backed its way into this game. The Buccaneers are on one of the most impressive playoff runs in NFL history, winning three road games, and now get to play in their home stadium. The Chiefs poured it on against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

How will this one play out? Don’t expect the Chiefs to take a 17-0 first-quarter lead as they did in these teams’ regular-season game. Tampa Bay made a run in the second half and closed to within a field goal before KC won it. Both sides figure to have success on offense Sunday, so it comes down to making stops. Statistically, the Bucs have a better defense. But the Chiefs have risen to the occasion on that side of the ball over the past two years.

Look for a big stand toward the end that allows the Chiefs to pull this one out by a field goal.