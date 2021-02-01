Two new Chiefs Super Bowl sections hit Sunday. And you can get still get poster edition

The Kansas City Star’s commemorate SUPER MEN Chiefs poster edition is available now at Kansascity.com/store. Two more special sections are coming Feb. 7, Super Bowl Sunday. Neil Nakahodo illustration

After a year of celebration and dedication, the Kansas City Chiefs have returned to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, they’ll play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV — their second straight NFL championship game, with a chance to repeat as the league’s supreme team.

Your Feb. 7 edition of The Star will be packed with 44 pages of exclusive and commemorative Chiefs coverage, including an insider look at Patrick Mahomes and Brady as the best in the game, expert analysis from our award-winning columnists and beat writers and even some souvenir posters.

This bonus KC Star content will be included in every edition of Sunday’s paper, so subscribers will receive it automatically. Papers will also be available for “single copy” purchase at local Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, QuikTrip and other grocery and convenience stores. Those out of the area or wanting to purchase additional copies can order via this simple URL: kansascity.com/store.

Our store is also offering remaining copies of the Sunday, Jan. 31 commemorative poster edition entitled SUPER MEN, featuring 14 posters of fans’ favorite Chiefs players and incredible color photo-illustration by Neil Nakahodo.