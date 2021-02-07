Mahomes vs. Brady, Hollywood edition: Which QB threw ‘Ted’ off a balcony?

Hey, remember that one time Tom Brady teed it up on HBO’s “Entourage”?

Or remember hearing his voice on “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons”?

Yeah, neither do we.

But the ol’ quarterback has tried his hand at acting quite a few times over the years when he hasn’t been busy shining those six Super Bowl rings. And in this one arena, Brady has a definite edge over his Super Bowl nemesis Patrick Mahomes.

Brady beats Mahomes in a Hollywood matchup.

The Tampa Bay quarterback has eight actor credits to his name on his IMDB page — the online database for all things Hollywood — and Mahomes has none, yet.

Consider the age difference, though. Brady is 43, Mahomes is 25.

Brady is 126 years older in football years.

When Mahomes was 8, Brady was playing Computer Geek No. 1 in a Farrelly brothers comedy, “Stuck on You.”

(And do not confuse this Tom Brady with that other Tom Brady, a real Hollywood writer who wrote “The Hot Chick.”)

According to IMDB, Mahomes has 38 appearances as himself in front of a camera, not counting, of course, all that time playing football on TV. He’s made the late-night talk show rounds with the Jimmys — Kimmel and Fallon — and was a guest on “Good Morning America.”

IMDB doesn’t list all his commercials — State Farm with both Jake and Aaron Rodgers, Head & Shoulders and Bose earbuds among them.

IMDB does, however, list Brady’s TV commercials for the Simmons “Beautyrest Black” mattresses, Foot Locker, Shields Health Care Group and the Dodge Dart II.

Brady — whose nicknames California Cool, Tom Terrific and GOAT are listed on IMDB — has popped up as himself all over the place, including not one but two cameo appearances on “Entourage” alone.

He has 85 cameos listed, everything from documentaries, “60 Minutes,” the Kentucky Derby and “The $10,000 Pyramid” to his own late-night rounds with Kimmel, David Letterman and Stephen Colbert.

In perhaps his most high-profile star turn, Brady appeared as himself in the 2015 comedy “Ted 2,” with his buddy and die-hard Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg.

In the movie, Wahlberg and his stuffed-animal friend, Ted, hatch a plan to steal Brady’s semen to inseminate Ted’s human wife.

Wahlberg and Ted break into Brady’s bedroom, where they gaze upon the sleeping quarterback, lift the sheet off his body and bask in the glow of Brady’s, uh, glorious manhood before Brady wakes up and throws Ted off a balcony in “a perfect spiral.”

In 2019, when he was still with New England, Brady appeared on Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd’s Netflix series, “Living With Yourself,” in a cameo that really hacked off Boston media.

Playing himself, Brady runs into Rudd’s character, Miles Elliot, outside a place called Top Happy Spa in a strip mall.

The appearance, planned more than a year earlier, came just months after Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Florida.

Oops.

“I had a feeling that I have never ever had in my life, which was: Oh my God, I feel bad for Tom Brady,” Rudd told Howard Stern later. “This guy was throwing us a bone, he was doing us a favor, and he was kind of making fun of himself and his perfection.”